City of Clarksville wishes Happy 75th Anniversary to 101st Airborne Division

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan offers these words to mark the 75th Anniversary of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), which is being celebrated August 16th-26th, 2017.

On behalf of all the citizens of Clarksville, I’m honored to say “Happy 75th Anniversary” to the famous Screaming Eagles of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.

From D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, to the Battle of Hamburger Hill during the Vietnam War, to distinguished service during multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, the 101st Airborne has earned distinction as one of the most important and highly decorated units in the United States Army.

Today, you are the world’s only air assault division, with hundreds of helicopters and thousands of skilled soldiers organized into highly mobile teams. You truly are “the tip of the spear” and in the vanguard of America’s land combat forces, working with skill and dedication to keep our beloved homeland safe and secure.

Moreover, you are our friends, family and neighbors, and a proud part of the unique human fabric that makes Clarksville a great place to live, work and raise our families. On the Division’s 75th Anniversary, we offer our thanks and praise to Maj. Gen. Poppas and all his troops, and wish you all many happy, safe and healthy days to come.

Sections

Topics