Memphis Redbirds down Nashville Sounds 3-2

Nashville Sounds

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds put together a late rally but it was not enough as they fell to the Memphis Redbirds 3-2 Wednesday night at AutoZone Park. The one-run game was the sixth of its kind in the season series between the two ball clubs.

Memphis starter Jack Flaherty put together a dominant performance on the mound while the Sounds had to piece together a ball game with its bullpen. Felix Doubront made a spot start for Zach Neal and lasted three innings before being replaced by fellow southpaw, Patrick Schuster. Corey Walter finished out the ball game, tossing the final 2 2/3 innings.

For the second straight night the Redbirds jumped out to an early advantage via the long ball. Rangel Ravelo scorched a double off the left field fence to lead off the frame. Then Patrick Wisdom crushed his 26th home run of the season to left center field to take a 2-0 lead.

The score remained 2-0 until the bottom of the sixth inning when once again the Redbirds used the home run to light up the scoreboard. Stephen Piscotty continued to terrorize Sounds pitching with his third home run in five games against Nashville. His solo home run to lead off the frame extended the Redbirds lead to 3-0.

Memphis starter, Jack Flaherty was outstanding on the night as he cruised through the first seven innings unscathed. The Sounds finally broke through on the young Redbirds hurler as Jaycob Brugman looped a run-scoring single into shallow right field. The single scored Yairo Muñoz who was aboard after yanking a one-out double into the left field corner. Renato Nuñez brought the Sounds within a run with an RBI single but that would be all the Sounds could muster against the division champions.

The two teams continue a four-game series tomorrow at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Daniel Gossett (3-4, 3.71) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Luke Weaver (10-2, 2.55) for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds' 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.

