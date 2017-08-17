APSU Soccer begins 2017 Season on the road

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s soccer team opens its 2017 campaign with a pair of road tests.

The Governors first travel to Chattanooga for a 6:00pm (CT), Friday, August 18th season-opening contest. APSU then meets midstate rival Middle Tennessee for a 6:00pm, Sunday, August 20th contest in Murfreesboro, TN.

Meet The Teams

Austin Peay

10-6-4 (5-2-3 OVC)

Clarksville, TN

Roster

Schedule Chattanooga

6-11-2 (4-4-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, TN

Roster

Schedule Middle Tennessee

4-12-1 (2-8-0 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, TN

Roster

Schedule

Last Meeting | Series Record

Govs defeated Mocs, 3-2 in Clarksville (2016) | APSU leads series, 7-3

Blue Raiders def. Govs, 2-0 (2014) | MT leads series, 4-0

Preseason Form

Governors (2-0) | W, W

Chattanooga (0-1-1) | T, L

Middle Tennessee (0-1-1) | L, T

Govs Notables

Austin Peay went unbeaten in preseason play for the first time since 2011, defeating Indiana State (3-0) and Western Illinois (4-2).

McKenzie Dixon had a team-leading three goals in the preseason schedule and Claire Larose notched two goals in the exhibition pair.

Kirstin Robertson, the Govs 2016 leading scorer, had a goal and an assist in the preseason. Robertson led Austin Peay in goals (11), assists (5) and points (27) last season, becoming the first Govs striker with double-digit goals since 2013 – the sixth double-digit goal season in program history.

Dixon, a 2015 All-OVC pick, missed most of 2016 due to injury, but had nine goals and three assists (21 points) in 2015. Pamela Penaloza, a 2016 OVC All-Newcomer selection, returns after a six-point campaign (2 g, 2 a).

The Governors return both goalkeepers from last season’s 10-win campaign. Lindsey Todd looks to follow up an eight-win season that saw her post a 0.68 goals-against average. Mary Parker Powell played in eight contests last season, notching two wins, and held opponents to a 1.88 goals-against average.

In front of the goalkeepers, the Govs return just one defender from last season’s team – sophomore Renee Semaan. Still the Govs new-look defensive unit allowed just three goals in two preseason contests. Austin Peay posted a 4-5-2 mark on the road last season and was 2-3 in road nonconference tilts.

Quick Scout

Chattanooga went 6-11-2 last season but lost its two leading scorers (9 of the team’s 23 goals). Jordan Mueller notched four goals for the Mocs last season (tied for second on the team) does return to help lead the 2017 team. Chattanooga was held to one goal in the preseason, Chloe Arnold scoring in the Mocs tie with Tennessee Tech. UTC was shutout by Belmont in its final exhibition game.

Middle Tennessee posted a 4-12-1 record last season and lost its three leading scorers (14 of the team’s 21 goals). The Blue Raiders have 11 newcomers on the 2017 roster with 14 returnees. MT was shutout by Alabama in its preseason opener but forced a 1-1 draw against Martin Methodist, which reached the NAIA Sweet 16 last season.

