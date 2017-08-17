Clarksville Fire Rescue to host annual 9-11 ceremony

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, September 11th, 2017 Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, Fire Chief Michael Roberts and Clarksville Fire Rescue will host Clarksville’s annual ceremony honoring fallen firefighters and the victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001.

The event will start at 6:00pm.

All fire service, law enforcement and emergency services personnel, the Clarksville City Council, City Department Heads, Montgomery County leaders, Clarksville-Montgomery County citizens, and the media are cordially invited to attend.

Clarksville’s Main Fire Station is located at 802 Main Street.

