Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Rally on the Cumberland set for September 9th

Canoe and Kayak race now part of Riverfest

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s canoe and kayak race Rally on the Cumberland is back for a fifth year and is now part of Clarksville’s Riverfest.

Rally on the Cumberland will be at 8:00am on Saturday, September 9th, 2017 on the Cumberland River, beginning at the Montgomery County Conservation Club and ending at the McGregor Park boat ramp, approximately 6 miles in length.

The race will be paddled in heats and include the following divisions:

Youth Division (singles)

Youth Division (doubles)

Beginner (singles)

Beginner (doubles)

Intermediate (singles)

Intermediate (doubles)

Advanced (singles)

Advanced (doubles)

Registration is available online at www.ClarksvilleRiverfest.com. Cost is $10.00 per paddler, ages 13-17 and $20.00 per adult, ages 18 and up. Deadline to register is Tuesday, September 5th, 2017.

All participants in the race must provide their own boat. Those who do not own a canoe/kayak, may can contact our official outfitter, Blueway Adventure at 931.320.8466.

Volunteers are always welcome! Apply online at www.ClarksvilleRiverfest.com.

Photos From Last Year’s Event

About Riverfest

Celebrating its 30th year, Riverfest brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River in an arts and recreation celebration. The Festival will be September 7th-9th, 2017. Music, art, family events, and more will fill McGregor Park. Admission and entertainment at the Festival are free and open to the public thanks to our partners Budweiser, US Bank, The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville Living Magazine, Lamar Advertising, Mary’s Music, Daymar College, Queen City Disposal, 88.3 WAY-FM, and the Downtown Artist Co-Op.

To stay up to date on the Festival, visit www.clarksvilleriverfest.com. The Festival is brought to you by the City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

For more please call 931.645.7476 or visit www.cityofclarksville.com.

Sections

Topics