Clarksville Police are searching for Eric Blackwell Jr for Aggravated Robbery

Clarksville, TN – On August 7th, 2017 around 8:15pm, a male in his 20’s offered to give Eric Blackwell Jr., an acquaintance, and another man a ride to a Ryder Avenue address.

During the course of the trip, Blackwell, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, opened the glove box and discovered a 9 mm handgun in the glove box. Blackwell pointed the gun at the victim’s head, demanded money and a scuffle ensued.

At some point during the scuffle, the vehicle was forced into neutral and the victim jumped out of the vehicle and was able to get away.

As the victim ran away, Blackwell and the unidentified male drove off in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has not been recovered.

Eric Leandre Blackwell Jr., 29, 5’7″, 160 lbs, Brown eyes, has three active warrants: Aggravated Robbery, Theft of Motor Vehicle, and Violation of Probation. The stolen vehicle is a Black Nissan Versa, Tennessee Tag E22-48C.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. He has an extensive criminal history criminal history involving drugs, aggravated assault, and weapon charges.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Coleman, 931.648.0656, ext 5589 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

