Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police are searching for Two Juvenile Runaways

August 17, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are trying to locate two juvenile brothers who are both on runaway status.

The latest runaway report was filed on August 6th, 2017 and officers have not been able to locate either of the juveniles.

The runaways are: Jason Watson, 17, 6’0″, 150 lbs, Black Hair, Brown Eyes and James Watson, 16.

Jason Watson is in the front and James Watson is standing in the back.

Jason Watson is in the front and James Watson is standing in the back.

Anyone with information can call Detective Carroll, 931.648.0656, ext 5174 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives