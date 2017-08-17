|
Clarksville Police are searching for Two Juvenile Runaways
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are trying to locate two juvenile brothers who are both on runaway status.
The latest runaway report was filed on August 6th, 2017 and officers have not been able to locate either of the juveniles.
The runaways are: Jason Watson, 17, 6’0″, 150 lbs, Black Hair, Brown Eyes and James Watson, 16.
Anyone with information can call Detective Carroll, 931.648.0656, ext 5174 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
