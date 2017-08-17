Nashville Zoo’s Zoovie Night to show Shrek this Friday

Guests can enjoy fun activities on Festival Field including inflatables, games, face painters and rides on the Wild Animal Carousel and Soaring Eagle zip line before the evening’s movie plays on a giant inflatable screen.

Complete 2017 Zoovie Schedule:

August 18th: Shrek

Shrek September 1st: Zootopia

Zoovies are included with Zoo admission or membership. For non-members arriving after the Zoo closes at 6:00pm, the cost is $6.00. Wild Animal Carousel, Soaring Eagle and face painting are additional fees. In the event of inclement weather, a cancellation notice will be posted on the Zoo’s website and Facebook page by 4:30pm the day of the event.

Zoovies are presented by Southern ICEE and supported by Irwin Entertainment.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

Celebrating 20 years at Grassmere, the Zoo attracts more than 890,000 visitors annually and is considered one of the top attractions in Nashville. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike and is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org