TBI Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Brandon Bradford captured in Indiana
Nashville, TN – A man who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list in July is now in custody, after being arrested today in Indiana.
Brandon Bradford (DOB 3-19-79) had been wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Heroin. Bradford is a known member of the Vice Lords with ties to Chicago and the Middle Tennessee area.
Brandon Bradford was taken into custody today at a hotel on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana.
He had barricaded himself in a room there for about an hour before surrendering. Bradford was taken into custody by the FBI, with assistance from TBI, the Metro Nashville Police Department, and officers with the Jeffersonville (IN) Police Department, the Clarksville (IN) Police Department, the Clark County (IN) Sheriff’s Department, the New Albany (IN) Police Department, and the Floyd County (IN) Sheriff’s Office.
Bradford is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail in Indiana.
This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation.
