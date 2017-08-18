|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Montgomery County Parks and Recreation to hold Total Solar Eclipse Viewings at Richellen Park and Woodlawn Park
AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices starting to Slip
Clarksville-Montgomery County continues to have the Lowest Priced Gas in Tennessee
Knoxville, TN – Prices at the pump are holding steady, declining only fractions of a penny over the weekend. Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.15 on Sunday. The state average is 1-cent more than last week, and 24 cents more than last year.
“Pump prices are moving slightly lower as refineries keep the market well supplied with gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
Highest and Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee
“Gasoline supplies are outpacing demand as we enter the final weeks of the summer travel season. This should prevent any major gains in gas prices, unless oil prices rise in response to unexpected disruptions in supply due to international conflict, refinery issues, or a hurricane,” stated Jenkins.
Gasoline demand is on par with this time last year, yet gasoline supply levels are 2 percent stronger. Refiners are running at record highs thanks to favorable profit margins. As a result, gasoline inventories swelled and crude stocks dropped, according to the most recent supply report from the EIA for the week of August 4. Commercial crude oil supplies slipped for the 5th consecutive week, hitting the lowest level since October.
The price for a barrel of WTI crude oil averaged $49.11 last week; 40 cents less than the week before. Meanwhile, the price for gasoline on the NYMEX finished the week 10 cents less than the 4-month high reached two weeks ago.
Gas Price Tools for Reporters/Consumers
Highs and Lows of 2017*
Summer Gas Prices Averaging Higher than 2016
Current and Past Price Averages
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
About The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9.4 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57.7 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.
SectionsNews
TopicsAAA, Bristol TN, Chattanooga TN, Clarksville TN, Crude Oil, EIA, Gas Prices, Hopkinsville KY, Johnson City TN, Kingsport TN, Knoxville TN, Mark Jenkins, memphis tn, Montgomery County, Nashville TN, NYMEX, Oil Price Information Service, Oil Prices, OPIS, Tennessee Gas Prices, The Auto Club Group, Wright Express, WTI
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed