APSU Football Fan Fest set for this Saturday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay Football Fan Fest, which gives the local community a chance to meet the Austin Peay State University football team, will be held Saturday, August 18th, 2017 at Fortera Stadium.

The event will follow the Governors final preseason scrimmage, which will start at 2:00pm in Fortera Stadium.

Gates will open at 1:00pm for the scrimmage and Fan Fest with free admission for all who attend. Austin Peay athletics will have inflatables available for kids attending the event.

In addition, tailgating will be permitted in the Fortera Stadium parking lot prior to the scrimmage.

Fans will be able to meet the Governors for autographs following the scrimmage. In addition, the 2017 APSU Football schedule poster will be available for free.

Austin Peay’s Football Fan Fest will mark 12 days before the Governors season opener, Thursday, August 31st at Cincinnati. It also will be just four weeks until the 2017 home opener, September 16th, against Morehead State.

Football season tickets – the best value for Governors fans –remain available with reserved seating available for $55.00 per seat while general admission season tickets are $40.00 each. Chairback reserved seats are available at $55.00 each with a required Governors Club membership. Senior, youth, and military discounts are available as well. In addition, new full-amenity field-level end zone suites are available at Fortera Stadium.

Governors fans also are encouraged to join the Govs Club to upgrade their season ticket seat location and enhance the game day experience. Govs Club members will enjoy preferred seating, parking and game day hospitality privileges, based upon membership level. Membership to the Govs Club begins at $100.00.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets to Austin Peay’s five-game home schedule, should contact the APSU Athletics Ticket Office by phone 931.221.PEAY [7328]; by reserving a ticket online at LetsGoPeay.com/PeayTix; or visit the office, located in the Dunn Center Athletics Offices, during normal business hours.

Get all the latest information on the Austin Peay Football by following @AustinPeayFB on Twitter. General athletic news can also be found at LetsGoPeay on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Sections

Topics