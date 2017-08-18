Dodging the Roadkill: Picking A Hotel

Clarksville, TN – Traveling as much as I do, I’m constantly trying to refine how I find a hotel/motel for the night. Somewhere near the interstate or somewhere in town?

In the beginning, since I travel alone, I was content with one of the major brands, on the lower end of the rate chain. Certainly not one of the high end facilities. Preferably a motel where I can park the bike outside the front door.

I’ve had good luck with America’s Best, Super 8, and my favorite, Econo-Lodge. Usually finding a rate between $55.00-$70.00. It’s a roll of the dice really, since they’re independently owned, so you really never know.

Many blogs I follow recommend that you make reservations ahead of time at a particular destination, then you’re set. Maybe use one of the booking “apps” and not worry about it.

I personally never know how far I’m going to travel in a day and prefer to wait until I’m ready to call it a night, then find a room. That approach HAS caused some problems on occasion, but for the most part, I’ve had good results. I’ve also had some luck negotiating a lower rate if I’m dealing with someone “face to face.”

It’s a mixed bag.

The other variable in this equation is getting a good clean room.

The best hotel I’ve found while traveling alone is the Econo-Lodge in Foley, Alabama.

The worst was a Motel 6 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

I find that I’m sort of unique in the travel department, because I DO travel alone most of the time. A lot of people find that to be a little “curious” and “unsafe” but I don’t see anything wrong with it.

Plus, I LOVE the solitude of being on my own and “away from it all” including other people.

No offense.

How do you travel? Do you travel alone? Any suggestions?

I love this journey I’m on and finding a good hotel/motel for the night is just part of the adventure.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

