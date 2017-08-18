Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Dodging the Roadkill: Picking A Hotel

By | August 18, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Dodging the Roadkill - A Biker's JourneyClarksville, TN – Traveling as much as I do, I’m constantly trying to refine how I find a hotel/motel for the night. Somewhere near the interstate or somewhere in town?

In the beginning, since I travel alone, I was content with one of the major brands, on the lower end of the rate chain.  Certainly not one of the high end facilities.  Preferably a motel where I can park the bike outside the front door.

I’ve had good luck with America’s Best, Super 8, and my favorite, Econo-Lodge.  Usually finding a rate between $55.00-$70.00.  It’s a roll of the dice really, since they’re independently owned, so you really never know.

Golden West Motor Lodge

Golden West Motor Lodge

Many blogs I follow recommend that you make reservations ahead of time at a particular destination, then you’re set.  Maybe use one of the booking “apps” and not worry about it.

I personally never know how far I’m going to travel in a day and prefer to wait until I’m ready to call it a night, then find a room.  That approach HAS caused some problems on occasion, but for the most part, I’ve had good results.  I’ve also had some luck negotiating a lower rate if I’m dealing with someone “face to face.” 

It’s a mixed bag.

The other variable in this equation is getting a good clean room.

Englewood Motel

Englewood Motel

The best hotel I’ve found while traveling alone is the Econo-Lodge in Foley, Alabama.

The worst was a Motel 6 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

I find that I’m sort of unique in the travel department, because I DO travel alone most of the time.  A lot of people find that to be a little “curious” and “unsafe” but I don’t see anything wrong with it.  

Plus, I LOVE the solitude of being on my own and “away from it all” including other people. 

No offense.

How do you travel?  Do you travel alone?  Any suggestions?

I love this journey I’m on and finding a good hotel/motel for the night is just part of the adventure.


About Hank Bonecutter

Sections

Commentary

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives