Nashville Sounds beat Memphis Redbirds 8-7

Nashville Sounds

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds got home runs from Jaff Decker, Beau Taylor, and Renato Nunez on the way to an 8-7 win over the Memphis Redbirds Friday night at AutoZone Park.

With the win, the Sounds took three of four games and handed the Redbirds their first series loss since late April. Prior to the four-game set against Nashville, the Redbirds had either won or split each of their last 27 series.

It was a back-and-forth contest as both teams used the long ball to light up the scoreboard. Decker helped the Sounds get out to an early lead when he started the game with a single and cruised around the bases, eventually scoring on Joey Wendle’s single to make it 1-0.

The home run barrage began in the first when Memphis jumped in front on Alex Mejia’s two-run homer off Nashville starter Chris Jensen.

Yairo Munoz started the top of the third with a double to left field, setting the table for Decker who drilled a two-run blast to right-center to give the Sounds a 3-2 lead.

It didn’t last long as Tyler O’Neill singled and Patrick Wisdom launched another two-run homer for Memphis. Wisdom’s 27th of the season gave the Redbirds a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth. They added another tally in the inning but their lead was brief.

Mark Canha’s one-out double started a rally for the Sounds. The right fielder finished the night 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored one night after posting a four-hit game. Two batters later, Nunez lined a base hit up the middle, scoring Canha to trim the deficit to 5-4.

Taylor followed with Nashville’s second two-run homer of the night – a blast to right-center giving the Sounds a 6-5 lead.

Chris Bassitt relieved Sam Moll and got the Sounds out of a big jam in the bottom of the fifth. The right-hander retired all seven batters he faced, including striking out the side in the seventh.

Nunez made it three two-run homers for the Sounds when he drilled his 32nd of the season in the seventh. The 32 home runs in a single season are tied for fifth-most in franchise history.

It remained 8-5 until the ninth when the Redbirds made some noise. Josh Smith allowed a double to Breyvic Valera and a two-run blast to Rangel Ravelo to make it 8-7. Smith stopped the rally in its tracks by getting consecutive groundouts to end the game.

The Sounds return home Saturday to begin a 12-game, 13-day homestand to close the 2017 home schedule. Right-hander Daniel Mengden (2-2, 2.59) starts for Nashville while the Iowa Cubs have yet to announce a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

