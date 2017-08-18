Nashville Sounds return to First Tennessee Park for final Homestand

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home Saturday, August 19th, 2017 to begin the final homestand of the 2017 season – a 12-game, 13-day stretch at First Tennessee Park.

The longest homestand of the season welcomes the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, for four games from August 19th-22nd, 2017. After a team off day on Wednesday, August 23rd, the Sounds welcome the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, for four games from August 24th-27th, 2017.

The 2017 home slate concludes with a four-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, from August 28th-31st.

Below is a preview for each game of the homestand:

Saturday, August 19th

Nashville Sounds vs. Iowa

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Jim Fyke Night – The Sounds will celebrate the life and service of Jim Fyke, the longtime Nashville Metro Government employee and State of Tennessee Official with a pre-game ceremony and special “FYKE” patch on home white jerseys to be worn for the rest of the 2017 season and all of the 2018 campaign.

Girl Scout Night – Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee enjoy a night at the ballpark with discounted tickets by contacting the Sounds’ group sales department.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our family-friendly Fun Zone in the right field corner.

Sunday, August 20th

Nashville Sounds vs. Iowa

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:35pm-5:50pm. In addition, the Sounds promo team will host the coloring station for children to color baseball posters and sign up for on-field games.

Military Sunday presented by Piedmont Natural Gas and Tennessee 811– The Sounds extend their military appreciation with special military green jerseys and discounted Corner or General Admission tickets for active and veteran men, women and families – subject to availability.

Post-Game Kids (ages 12 & under) Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee.

Monday, August 21st

Nashville Sounds vs. Iowa

4:05pm | Gates open at 3:00pm for the game.

Joey Wendle Red Alternate T-Shirt Jersey Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans.

Kroger Plus Monday – Buy a “Family 4-Pack” that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44.00 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office. The “Family 4-Pack” is available for advanced purchase only – subject to availability.

Tuesday, August 22nd

Nashville Sounds vs. Iowa

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tuesday Night Live – Join us for A League of Their Own Night as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the baseball classic.

Dueling Pianos are set to provide music at First Tennessee Park throughout the night.

$1.00 Slice Night presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza. Visit the Hunt Brothers van along the right field concourse and grab a slice while supplies last.

Thursday, August 24th

Nashville Sounds vs. Round Rock

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Aug-Tober Fest Boot Stein Giveaway presented to the first 2,000 fans (21 and older) presented by Brauer Material Handling Systems.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback jerseys to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Coca-Cola fountain soda and Budweiser draft beer specials for $2.00.

Friday, August 25th

Nashville Sounds vs. Round Rock

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

FOX17 post-game fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security. Enjoy the fireworks with a custom country music playlist.

Saturday, August 26th

Nashville Sounds vs. Round Rock

7:05pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Faith and Family Night presented by Trevecca Nazarene University & WAY-FM – Join the Sounds for a night of worship and baseball with player testimony. Awaken and North Point InsideOut provide the music during a pre-game concert at the Fun Zone with gates opening for the festivities at 5:30pm.

Sunday, August 27th

Nashville Sounds vs. Round Rock

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:35pm-5:50pm. In addition, the Sounds promo team will host the coloring station for children to color baseball posters and sign up for on-field games.

Military Sunday presented by Piedmont Natural Gas and Tennessee 811– The Sounds extend their military appreciation with special military green jerseys and discounted Corner or General Admission tickets for active and veteran men, women and families – subject to availability.

As part of the final Sunday home game, the Sounds will host an in-park, online, and mobile auction for all military green jerseys.

Post-Game Kids (ages 12 & under) Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee.

Monday, August 28th

Nashville Sounds vs. Omaha

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Music City Monday Don Mattingly Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans.

Kroger Plus Monday – Buy a “Family 4-Pack” that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office. The “Family 4-Pack” is available for advanced purchase only – subject to availability.

Tuesday, August 29th

Nashville Sounds vs. Omaha

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

The groups will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the pods prior to the game. Speakers from the Mayor’s Office, Metro Public Health Department, and Metro Sports Authority will participate in the program.

Tuesday Night Live – It’s the Sounds Choice Awards as select Sounds players and fans will receive season awards throughout the night.

Wednesday, August 30th

Nashville Sounds vs. Omaha

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

College Night – Belmont University/Nashville Sounds hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by First Tennessee.

Seniors (60 and older) receive discounted Corner or Select tickets – subject to availability.

Thursday, August 31st

Nashville Sounds vs. Omaha

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

The final home game of the 2017 season concludes with a post-game fireworks celebration.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback jerseys to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Coca-Cola fountain soda and Budweiser draft beer specials for $2.00.

The Nashville Sounds have partnered with the following media outlets – Mondays: 96.3 JACKfm, Tuesdays: The Tennessean and NASH-FM 103.3, Wednesdays: 102.5 The Game, Thursdays: iHeartMedia, Fridays: FOX17, and Sundays: WSMV-TV Channel 4.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics