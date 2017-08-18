Visit Clarksville announces Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA Pageant applications now being accepted

Clarksville, TN – Applications are now being accepted from young women throughout the State of Tennessee who would like to compete in the 2018 Miss Tennessee USA and Teen USA Pageants in Clarksville, October 12th-14th, 2017.

Miss TN USA Allee-Sutton Hethcoat from Franklin and Miss TN Teen USA Megan Ski Hollingsworth from Lewisburg are the current title holders, both crowned in Clarksville at their respective pageants in October, 2016.

“We are excited to bring these pageants back to Clarksville for the 18th year,” said Kimberly Payne Greenwood, executive director of the pageants and Greenwood Productions. “Clarksville-Montgomery County and Austin Peay are gracious hosts and we look forward to returning for another successful event.”

The events will take place at the Austin Peay State University George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, formerly the Music and Mass Communications Building Concert Hall on October 12th-14th, 2017. Tickets will go on sale in September.

Qualified applicants must be a resident of Tennessee, a single female (never married and never had a child) and a U.S. citizen. Those wishing to apply must be between 18 and 27-years-old for Miss Tennessee USA or 14 and 19-years-old for the Teen pageant as of January 1st, 2018.

Applications for the pageant can be found on www.misstennesseeusa.com under the “Apply Now” section.

For more information, call 615.891.0557 or email info@greenwoodproductions.com

