City of Clarksville closes offices Monday for Total Solar Eclipse

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, August 21st, 2017 for the Great American Eclipse, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan has announced.

“The latest estimates indicate the eclipse is expected to bring up to 200,000 visitors to our area for a large number of planned events,” Mayor McMillan said. “We now think it would be prudent to close our business offices and keep employees and potential customers off the roads during this time of traffic congestion.”

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s eclipse viewing event from 10:00am to 3:00pm Monday at Liberty Park will continue as scheduled.

The Clarksville Transit System will be running as scheduled on Monday. CTS officials urge riders to plan ahead and leave early in case of heavy traffic and possible delays. Or residents should consider taking a CTS bus to their destination that day, and leave the driving to a professional!

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature, will be operational.

CDE Lightband offices will also be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, August 22nd for regularly scheduled hours.

The total eclipse is a process that will last more than an hour. Starting around noon, the sun will slowly be covered by the moon, gradually engulfing the area in total darkness for about two and one-half minutes. Then, the process reverses and the world slowly returns to light.

Local residents are warned to be mindful of the eclipse and be prepared for these key issues:

First, there will be an unusual period of darkness, peaking during the total solar eclipse at about 1:21pm.

An expected 200,000 or more visitors may be in our community Monday, as well as the Saturday and Sunday prior, causing heavy traffic and congestion on the roads.

Most importantly, the eclipse must not be viewed by the naked eye. Everyone should have special protective eyewear if they want to view the eclipse, and parents and guardians must have eyewear or a plan to safeguard the eyes of minor children.

