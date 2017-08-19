Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police Investigate Shorehaven Drive Shooting

August 19, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On August 19th, 2017 around 1:53am, Clarksville Police Officers were called to the scene of a shooting that had already occurred.

Officers arrived on scene at a Shorehaven Drive address and found two young adults deceased from gunshot wounds.

At this point in the investigation, there does NOT appear to be any foul play involved.

Clarksville Police respond to a shooting on Shorehaven Drive early Sunday morning.

Clarksville Police respond to a shooting on Shorehaven Drive early Sunday morning.

More details will be released as the investigation progresses and conclusive information is obtained.

Detective Christy Bing is the lead investigator.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives