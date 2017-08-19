|
Clarksville Police Investigate Shorehaven Drive Shooting
Clarksville, TN – On August 19th, 2017 around 1:53am, Clarksville Police Officers were called to the scene of a shooting that had already occurred.
Officers arrived on scene at a Shorehaven Drive address and found two young adults deceased from gunshot wounds.
At this point in the investigation, there does NOT appear to be any foul play involved.
More details will be released as the investigation progresses and conclusive information is obtained.
Detective Christy Bing is the lead investigator.
