Iowa Cubs shut down Nashville Sounds at First Tennessee Park, 4-0

Nashville, TN – Iowa Cubs starter Matt Swarmer turned in a brilliant performance to help the Cubs to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of a sellout crowd of 10,913 at First Tennessee Park Saturday night.

Called up from Single-A South Bend Saturday afternoon, Swarmer tossed seven shutout innings and limited the Sounds to only four hits. The chances against the right-hander were few and far between.

Nashville had two hits through the first four innings – a single by Josh Phegley in the first, and a single by Matt McBride in the third.

Hits by Beau Taylor and Melvin Mercedes put runners at the corners for the Sounds in the fifth, but Swarmer retired Jaff Decker on a groundout to get out of the jam.

In the seventh, Mark Canha walked and McBride singled for the second time to put runners at the corners with two down. Swarmer got out of the jam by striking out Mercedes to end the inning.

Iowa built a lead with a three-run second inning. The first three batters reached and Ali Solis’ RBI single brought in the first run of the game. John Andreoli knocked in a run with a groundout, and Mike Freeman’s bloop double down the left field line gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead.

Nashville starter Daniel Mengden struggled in his second start since coming off the disabled list. He allowed four hits and four walks in three innings in his third loss of the season.

Reliever Corey Walter gave the Sounds three scoreless innings to keep the game close but the offense never materialized. They managed just one extra-base hit and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. McBride was the lone Sounds player to record a multi-hit game.

Game two of the four-game series is scheduled for Sunday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Zach Neal (3-7, 3.99) starts for Nashville and Iowa has not announced a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

