NASA tells you What to Expect When Viewing the Total Solar Eclipse

Written by Andrew Good

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Pasadena, CA – What does a partial eclipse look like, anyway?

A new web-based tool from NASA lets anyone preview the event from any location, making it easy to see the difference between the total eclipse traversing a narrow band of the country on August 21st, 2017, and the partial event most Americans will experience.

The Eyes on the Eclipse application allows users to simulate a view of the eclipse from any point on the planet, and can be used with any web browser:

https://eyes.jpl.nasa.gov/eyes-on-eclipse.html

In this interactive 3-D simulation, users can click on any location to preview the August 21st, 2017 eclipse. The app will work in any web browser on desktop or laptop computers, as well as newer tablets and phones.

NASA TV also will cover the eclipse from multiple locations, including by air and from the International Space Station. The program, available via streaming on the web, begins with a pre-show at 9:00am PDT (noon EDT), followed by the main program at 10:00am (1:00pm).

The broadcast will follow the path of the eclipse from Oregon to South Carolina with views from jet aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and solar telescopes, and will include live reports from Salem, Oregon; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Beatrice, Nebraska; Jefferson City, Missouri; Carbondale, Illinois; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Clarksville, Tennessee; and Charleston, South Carolina.

For more information on the eclipse, visit https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov and view this video in the JPL What’s Up series.

And when experiencing the real thing, remember to exercise due care.

For a list of precautions, visit:

https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety

