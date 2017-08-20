APSU Football’s offense shines in final scrimmage

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Ahmaad Tanner amassed 100 all-purpose yards in the Austin Peay State University football team’s final scrimmage leading up to Austin Peay Football Fan Fest, Saturday afternoon, at Fortera Stadium.

Tanner, of Dalton, Georgia, scored both as a rusher and receiver in the scrimmage. He had a 17-yard touchdown run on the Governors second touchdown drive.

Eight drives latter he caught two passes, including a 36-yarder that saw him run for 25 yards after contact for a touchdown.

With injuries depleting the Govs quarterback corps, Jeremiah Oatsvall was called on to lead seven offensive drives during the scrimmage. He marshaled the Govs to four touchdowns, passing for two scores as part of a 12-for-18, 168-yard outing. Returning starter JaVaughn Craig completed 3-of-7 passes for 45 yards and ran four times for eight net yards.

With the lack of depth at quarterback wide receiver Kyran Moore saw action under center and led five offensive plays.

Running back Prince Momodu also had a fine showing in Saturday’s scrimmage, scoring a touchdown on a 10-rush afternoon that saw him amass 47 yards.

Austin Peay now turns its attention to the regular-season opener, a 6:00pm, August 31st contest at Cincinnati.

FINAL STATISTICS (Unofficial)

PASSING

JaVaughn Craig | 3-7-0, 45 yds, 0 TD

Jeremiah Oatsvall | 12-18, 168 yds, 2 TD

RECEIVING

Kadeem Golbourne | 2-18

Gorel Soumare | 3-54

DeAngelo Wilson | 1-41

38 | 3-23

26 | 1-4

James Coleman | 1-0

Ahmaad Tanner | 2-37 (TD)

Tre Nation | 1-20 (TD)

Emanual Williams | 1-9

RUSHING

Joseph Lilly | 9-30

Prince Mmomodu | 9-47 (TD)

Jeremiah Oatsvall | 8-5

Tre Nation | 5-16

JaVaughn Craig | 4-8

Ahmaad Tanner | 6-63 (TD)

Daryl Rollins-Davis | 3-(-6)

Kyran Moore | 4-21

Terrius Callahan | 1-5 (TD)

Emanual Williams | 1-6

TACKLES

49 | 7

Calvin Sims Jr. | 5

24 | 4

Five players with 3 each

Gunnar Scholato | 2 + fumble recovery

