APSU Soccer nabs 2-1 win at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

APSU Sports Information

Murfreesboro, TN – McKenzie Dixon scored in the first minute of double overtime as Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team notched its first win of 2017, 2-1, against Middle Tennessee at the Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium.

Having battled slow starts in its last two outings, Austin Peay (1-1) reversed that trend at Middle Tennessee.

In the third minute, the Governors put three shots on goal in succession, freshman Claire Larose capped the rally by gathering in a deflected shot and put it past the MTSU goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead.

Middle Tennessee (0-2) surprised the Govs in the 27th minute with a quick counterattack. Goalkeeper Sydney Shelcraft stopped an Austin Peay shot and punted the ball down the field. Peyton DePriest gathered the ball and raced the rest of the way and scored the game-tying goal.

The Blue Raiders had Austin Peay hemmed into their own end for most of the rest of the half, earning four corner kicks in the final 18 minutes. Depriest would get another shot to give MTSU the lead but Governors goalkeeper Lindsey Todd turned the shot aside in the half’s final minute.

After a quiet start to the second half, Austin Peay put together a flurry of action beginning in the 69th minute. In a span of four minutes the Govs took four shots at the Blue Raiders net, forcing two saves. That was the only dangerous action in the half as the game remained tied through the end of regulation.

The Governors controlled the first overtime period with two shots at the MTSU net while the Blue Raiders could not put a shot toward the APSU net. In the second overtime, Austin Peay charged down the field and forced a corner kick. On the ensuing action, Renee Semann passed the ball to Dixon, who put it past the Blue Raiders goalkeeper for the win.

After putting up 15 shots in its opener, Austin Peay put up another 14 shots against Middle Tennessee, seven of those on goal. After the Blue Raiders pieced together a 9-6 edge in shots through the first half, Austin Peay dominated the second half and overtime by an 8-5 shot advantage.

Todd was credited with three saves in the victory while facing 11 shots (five on goal) and picked up the win.

Govs, Notably

OT WINNER ENDS STREAK. Dixon’s game winning goal gave Austin Peay its first overtime victory since August 23rd, 2015, snapping a seven-match winless streak in overtime contests. The Governors went 0-1-4 in overtimes last season.

DIXON FOR THE WIN. The tiebreaking goal also was Dixon’s fourth career game-winning goal. In addition, it was her 10th career goal but her first since the 2015 season after she missed most of 2016 due to injury.

LAROSE STRIKES GOAL. After putting five shots toward goal at Chattanooga without a result, freshman Claire Larose made the most of her lone shot against Middle Tennessee, scoring the game’s first goal.

GUTH, QUOTABLY

“I’m very proud of the effort we showed tonight,” said head coach Kelley Guth. “We addressed some things after reviewing our performance Friday and the team did a great job making those adjustments. I am super proud of their effort and fight through overtime. It’s a great result and a step in the right direction.”

Up Next for APSU Soccer

Austin Peay now turns its focus to a three-match homestand, beginning with a 7:00pm, Friday home-opening contest against Western Kentucky (1-1).

Sections

Topics