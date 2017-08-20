|
Clarksville Gas and Water reports U.S. Highway 41A Bypass / Ashland City Road Water Outage and Road Closure for Water Main Repair
Sunday, August 20th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water is repairing a water main leak on U.S. Highway 41A Bypass/Ashland City Road causing a water outage and road closure from Glendale Drive to Seven Mile Ferry Road.
Low water pressure may also affect the surrounding vicinity during the work.
Motorists are advised to to choose an alternate route as the repair work is anticipated to take several hours to complete.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
