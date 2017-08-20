Nashville Sounds mauled by Iowa Cubs 9-1

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Iowa Cubs used four multi-run innings to thump the Nashville Sounds 9-1 Sunday night at First Tennessee Park. The loss for the Sounds evened the season series with Iowa at seven games apiece.

The I-Cubs pounced on Zach Neal and the Sounds early and often. Iowa tallied multiple runs in three of the five innings Neal pitched for a total of seven runs. Iowa added a pair of runs off Patrick Schuster in the sixth inning to complete their scoring.

Nashville’s struggles with runners in scoring position continued Sunday night with a second straight hitless performance in that situation.

In the opening frame Chesny Young lined a one-out base hit to left field to send Neal into the stretch. Two batters later Taylor Davis served a fly ball that sent right fielder Mark Canha drifting back and crashing into the wall. Canha crumpled to the ground as Davis rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Nashville cut Iowa’s lead in half in the second inning when Chris Carter deposited a laser line drive beyond the left field fence but that would be as close as the Sounds would get.

Iowa added three runs in the fourth and two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from the Sounds for good.

Sam Moll and Lou Trivino shut Iowa down for the remainder of the game but the damage had already been done. Moll tossed a pair of shutout frames while Trivino chipped in with a scoreless ninth inning.

Carter and Franklin Barreto each notched multi-hit games but it was not enough to spark any rallies.

Joey Wendle’s leadoff single in the sixth inning moved him into sole possession of sixth place on the Sounds all-time hits list with base hit number 426 in a Nashville uniform. Up next on the list is Caleb Gindl with 435.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Monday afternoon at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Ben Bracewell (3-2, 6.25) starts for Nashville and Iowa counters with right-hander Seth Frankoff (2-7, 3.99) First pitch is scheduled for 4:05pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds' 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.

