TBI investigation results in arrest of Dickson County Man in Florida, Charged in Burns Homicide

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest in Florida of a Dickson County man, who is charged in a homicide that occurred Saturday in Burns.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI Agents joined detectives with the Burns Police Department in investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon at a residence at 3105 Church Street in Burns.

Gilberto Alicea Ortiz arrested in Florida for the murder of Yamael Rivera Vializ in Burns, Tennessee.

Yamael Rivera Vializ (DOB 2/08/1988) was found deceased at that location.

During the course of the investigation, Agents identified Gilberto Alicea Ortiz (DOB 3/06/1986) as the individual responsible for the death of Mr. Vializ.

Saturday night, Ortiz was arrested in Miami, Florida. He is currently being held there as a Fugitive from Justice, and is charged with one count of Criminal Homicide out of Tennessee. He is being held without bond pending a hearing scheduled for Monday.


