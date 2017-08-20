|
|
|
|
Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance encourages Teen Drivers, Parents to Get Smart About Auto Insurance
Nashville, TN – With the back-to-school season underway, many teen drivers are taking the wheel and driving themselves to class for the first time.
Before handing over the keys, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) encourages parents to do their homework on auto insurance and talk to their teens about the importance of responsible driving.
“It’s crucial to foster safe driving behavior early,” said TDCI Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. “Educating yourself and your new teen driver about the physical risks and financial consequences of careless driving can help keep them safe behind the wheel and save you money.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens. Fortunately, teen motor vehicle crashes are preventable and proven strategies can improve the safety of young drivers on the road.
TDCI shares the following tips from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to help keep teen drivers safe and parents’ costs down:
Seven Tips
1. SET GROUND RULES
Consider setting up a driving contract with your teen that clearly lists the teen’s duties and responsibilities when driving and caring for the vehicle.
2. EDUCATE
3. PURCHASE A VEHICLE OR ADD A DRIVER?
If you don’t want to purchase a car specifically for your teenager, be aware that adding another driver to your policy can be costly. For example, if you drive a newer, expensive sports car, adding a teen driver may considerably raise your premiums. However, a modestly priced economy car with liability coverage may be more appropriate for your teen. Make sure you discuss options with your insurance agent.
4. CONSIDER REVISING COVERAGE, DEDUCTIBLES
While reevaluating your coverage, check to see if new products such as usage-based insurance (UBI) may be a good fit for your family. With UBI, the auto insurer monitors your driving behavior and uses that information to determine your rates. NAIC’s DriveCheck tool helps consumers determine if they could benefit from UBI.
5. REGULARLY REVIEW YOUR POLICY; UPDATE ACCORDINGLY
• Adding or removing a vehicle from your policy
6. MANAGE ACCIDENTS
7. GET MORE INFORMATION
|
|
