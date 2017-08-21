|
AAA says Tennessee Gas Prices Face Upward Pressure
Clarksville-Montgomery County has Second Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee
Nashville, TN – Motorists did not have to wait until fall to see gas prices move lower. Instead of following a more traditional upward trend through the second half of August, prices at the pump are retreating.
“Robust fuel supplies pushed retail prices lower last week, but this downward trend may not last much longer” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“Gas prices will face upward pressure this week due to a series of refinery issues in the Gulf Coast. Popular markets for the solar eclipse may also see higher pump prices, due to increased demand in the area, which could leave some gas stations low on fuel,” stated Jenkins.
Tennessee gas prices declined 1-cent during the past week. Sunday’s state average of $2.14 is 20 cents more than this time last year. The state average has declined the past 8 consecutive days for a total of 1 cent.
Cheapest and Most Expensive Gas Prices in Tennessee
Refinery Issues Pushed Wholesale Prices Higher
Solar Eclipse = “Lights Out” for Gas Pumps?
“AAA discourages motorists from watching the solar eclipse while driving,” Jenkins continued. “Motorists should realize other drivers may be attempting to watch the eclipse and drive at the same time. To help prevent trouble, reduce your speed and keep additional space between you and other vehicles.The better option is to find a safe place to park, and then observe the eclipse.”
Hurricane Season Heating Up
Key Fuel Takeaways
Gas Price Tools for Reporters/Consumers
Highs and Lows of 2017*
Current and Past Price Averages
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
About The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9.4 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57.7 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.
