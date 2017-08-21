Clarksville Police reports Two Juvenile Runaways found

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


August 21, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police were looking for two juvenile brothers Jason Watson and James Watson. The were reported missing on August 6th, 2017.

The juveniles have been found and safe. They were located during an early morning traffic stop in Clarksville on August 20th, 2017 around 7:00am.

Jason Watson is in the front and James Watson is standing in the back. Both have been located.

