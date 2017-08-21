|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Nashville Sounds slay Iowa Cubs 7-0 Newer: Montgomery County After Total Solar Eclipse Traffic and Safety Update »
Clarksville Police say Mishandling of a Firearm Coupled with a Suicide Leave Two Young Adults Dead
Clarksville, TN – An unfortunate sequence of events and mishandling of a firearm coupled with a suicide resulted in the death of two young adults on Saturday, August 19th, 2017 according to the Clarksville Police Department.
The investigation into the death of two young adults uncovered the following information. The two were at a Shorehaven residence when one of the young adults was manipulating a loaded firearm, which he accidentally discharged and killed his friend.
After accidentally killing his friend, he turned the handgun onto himself and took his own life.
There was nothing to indicate the young man who shot his friend did it intentionally or with any sort of forethought.
The investigation is ongoing.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Person Killed, Person Shot, Shorehaven Drive, Suicide
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed