Clarksville Police say Mishandling of a Firearm Coupled with a Suicide Leave Two Young Adults Dead

August 21, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – An unfortunate sequence of events and mishandling of a firearm coupled with a suicide resulted in the death of two young adults on Saturday, August 19th, 2017 according to the Clarksville Police Department.

The investigation into the death of two young adults uncovered the following information. The two were at a Shorehaven residence when one of the young adults was manipulating a loaded firearm, which he accidentally discharged and killed his friend.

Clarksville Police respond to a shooting on Shorehaven Drive early Saturday morning.

After accidentally killing his friend, he turned the handgun onto himself and took his own life.

There was nothing to indicate the young man who shot his friend did it intentionally or with any sort of forethought.

The investigation is ongoing.


