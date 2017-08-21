Dodging the Roadkill: The Bond

Clarksville, TN – When I began this journey, I had been suffering from serious depression. This motorcycle pulled me out of it. I wrote about it here.

As I was researching motorcycles, styles, brands, etc., what I was most intrigued by was the culture. The “biker” culture. The brotherhood. The bond.

“Never leave a brother behind!”

After a career spent in a very superficial, selfish and self serving environment (broadcasting), it was exciting to forge new friendships. Friendships that were genuine. Friendships that weren’t based on what I could do for someone.

I was test riding a bike one day, and I joined a group ride that was raising money for a local veteran’s organization. We gathered at the local military base to begin the ride. As I pulled into the parking lot, another biker looked at me and said, “One of your pipes is falling off,” and sure enough it was. My pipe was dangling from the motorcycle!

IMMEDIATELY there were four other bikers surrounding the bike, tool kits in hand, fixing the bike. I had NO IDEA who these people were. In minutes, they had fixed the problem and all was good, and I finished the ride.

Bikers!

I was so humbled and impressed.

Along the way, I have met many brothers and sisters of the open road and we have an immediate bond. An immediate friendship. An immediate respect. A common thread. The motorcycle.

I’ve stopped to offer help. I’ve had other bikers stop for me. I’ve had other bikers ask me to join them as we rolled down the interstate. It just warms my heart and soul. I couldn’t be more thrilled and impressed with a group of people in my life.

Bikers!

So as I continue on this journey, I look forward to those I will meet around the next curve, the next rest area, the next town. I’m honored to show my respect as we pass each other on the road. I’m honored to be a biker and have this bond.

Thank you all, and may we all get to ride together some day.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

