|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance gives 10 Basic Securities Fraud Prevention Tips
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division wants to promote a healthier and safer investment climate in Tennessee by educating citizens of all ages on how to recognize and avoid tactics aimed at separating you from your savings.
“Unfortunately, investment fraud cases that drain the savings of hardworking investors are not uncommon,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Securities Frank Borger-Gilligan.
“Becoming an informed and skeptical investor is the best tool to prevent this type of fraud. We urge Tennesseans to utilize the basic steps outlined below to help safeguard their investments from con artists,” Borger-Gilligan stated.
The TDCI Securities Division offers the following 10 securities fraud prevention tips to help Tennessee’s protect their investments:
Additional investor education information is also available through the TDCI Securities Division website: https://www.tn.gov/commerce/section/securities.
If you suspect that you might be a victim of securities or insurance fraud, or if you would like to file a complaint or speak with an investigator, please contact the Tennessee Securities Division – Financial Services Investigations Unit at 615.741.5900. To file a complaint online, visit /commerce/article/securities-file-a-complaint.
SectionsNews
TopicsFrank Borger-Gilligan, fraud, Nashville TN, Securities, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Tennessee Tennessee Securities Division
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed