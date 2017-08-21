Tennessee Titans High School Game of the Week presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Starts this Week

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans today announced the 2017 launch of the Titans High School Game of the Week presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Beginning this week, Week 2 of the High School football season, four matchups will be chosen to compete to become the High School Game of the Week. A panel of media members select the top matchups from east, middle, and west Tennessee, and one wild card. Voting is held on Titans Online (www.titansonline.com/gameoftheweek) Monday through Wednesday of each week to decide which game is the High School Game of the Week.

The game with the most votes will become the Titans High School Game of the Week with the winning head coach being named the Titans High School Coach of the Week.

The Coach of the Week will receive a grant from the Tennessee Titans in the amount of $1,000 to benefit their school’s football program and each head coach will receive an Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card.

The Titans High School Game of the Week program was started in 2015 and is designed to recognize excellence in high school athletics. More than 1.9 million votes were cast during the first two seasons of the program. Through the Coach of the Week initiative, the Titans have donated more than $200,000 in grant funding to high school football programs across the state.

Sections

Topics