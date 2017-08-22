APSU’s Zone 3 Fall 2017 Reading Series to feature Fiction, Poetry and Film

Clarksville, TN – Zone 3, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts’ literary journal, welcomes a diverse group of writers, filmmakers and creative minds for its Fall 2017 Zone 3 Reading Series.

Steven Sherrill will travel to campus on September 19th, at 4:00pm to give a reading of his fiction.

An associate professor of English and integrative arts at Penn State University, Altoona, and the recipient of a 2002 National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship for Fiction, Sherrill has written a book of poems and three novels, including “The Minotaur Takes a Cigarette Break,” “Visits from the Drowned Girl” and “The Locktender’s House.”

“The Minotaur Takes a Cigarette Break” has been translated into eight languages and was recently released as an audio book by Neil Gaiman Productions.

On October 5th at 8:00pm, Cait Weiss Orcutt, the recipient of the 2016 Zone 3 Press Book Award in poetry, will give a reading of her work. Judged and selected by poet Douglas Kearney, Weiss Orcutt’s work, “VALLEYSPEAK,” will be published by Zone 3 Press in Spring 2018. Weiss Orcutt has also been published in journals including FIELD, Tupelo Quarterly, Slipstream and The Pinch. Her other honors including the Helen Earnhart Harley Fellowship and Ohio State University’s Academy of American Poets Award.

An alumna of the creative writing program at Austin Peay, filmmaker Jennifer Callahan will present a screaming of her new film, “Beulah Land,” on October 26th at 4:00pm. Callahan received her Master of Fine Arts in photography from Washington University, and now lives in Asheville, North Carolina, where she owns and operates her own photography business.

On November 20th, Austin Peay’s Department of Languages & Literature will hold its 23rd annual Bread & Words benefit reading and dinner. An evening of homemade soups prepared by faculty members and creative works by Austin Peay students, this year’s event takes place in the Morgan University Center Ballroom AB, with dinner at 6:00pm and readings at 7:00pm A $5.00 donation to the APSU Food Pantry is requested at the door.

All events take place in the Art & Design Building, room 120 and are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

For more information on Zone 3 and additional upcoming events, visit www.apsu.edu/zone3, or call 931.221.7031.

