Business Spotlight: Clarksville Guns And Archery

Clarksville, TN – When John McConnell opened Clarksville Guns and Archery, he felt that Clarksville just didn’t have the type of store that appealed to him.

“When I went to purchase a gun for my wife, there wasn’t a store in the area that catered to the ‘new’ gun owner, and there was really a lack of customer service,” McConnell said. “Not everyone is a gun expert and new customers are who I want to cater to. I want them to become a responsible gun owner.”

In 2012, McConnell opened his business with one thing in mind and that was customer service. When you walk into his store on Golf Club Lane, you’re greeted by the staff immediately.

If you’ve made the decision to purchase a gun what should you do?

“They should do their research on the type of gun they would like, then come see us a we’ll find the right fit,” McConnell stated. “Then once they find the one they want, they should practice at our range, and eventually, take the conceal carry class to get their permit.”

Clarksville Guns and Archery carries a complete line of guns and archery supplies, and there are a variety of handguns available to rent at their range.

“Bow hunting is a huge passion in our area and we supply the equipment and technology they’re looking for,” said McConnell.

“We’re not gun shop commandos,” says McConnell. “Sometimes you enter a gun store and you feel intimidated, and we don’t want you to feel that way.”

McConnell, a Marine veteran, knows that not everyone is an expert in guns and archery. “We want you to become part of our family,” he says.

You can book yourself in their conceal carry class online at their website. The cost of the class is only $32.50 and consists of four hours of classroom instruction and four hours of range time. The course is required to obtain the Tennessee Handgun Carry Permit. You must also register with the State of Tennessee before taking the class and you can do that here.

Clarksville Guns and Archery also has NRA Certified instructors for private lessons and is a Glock Perfection Dealer. “We’re one of only 100 dealers in the country with that designation,” stated McConnell.

Opinions about guns and gun ownership continue to make headlines but McConnell says, “It doesn’t affect me, because I have the right to own a gun and at my store we preach common sense.”

What is he most proud of with his business?

“We’re proud of our store reviews and the customer response to our service. We’re here to make sure that everybody becomes a responsible gun owner and enjoys the sport. Whether it’s hunting or target competition, we want you to have what you need and become proficient with your weapon,” McConnell said.

Clarksville Guns and Archery is open Monday-Saturday from 9:00am to 7:00pm at 1690 Golf Club Lane. You can shop online at their website at www.clarksvillegunsandarchery.com

