Nashville Sounds game against Iowa Cubs cancelled Due to Rain

Nashville, TN – Tuesday’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Iowa Cubs has been cancelled due to rain at First Tennessee Park.

The game will not be made up as the two teams are not scheduled to meet again during the 2017 season.

Fans with a ticket to the game may exchange it at the First Tennessee Park box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2017 home game – subject to availability.

The Sounds have an off day on Wednesday before welcoming the Round Rock Express on Thursday night to begin a four-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate.

Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

