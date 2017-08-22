|
Northeast Middle School is being dismissed at 10:00am
Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System says that due to mechanical issues with the air conditioning unit at Clarksville’s Northeast Middle School this morning, temperatures are at uncomfortable levels and not conducive to productive learning.
For that reason, CMCSS is dismissing students at 10:00am.
We will follow the directions parents and guardians have designated on their student’s emergency card for dismissal.
If they are a bus rider, they will arrive home four hours earlier than their normal drop off.
Buses will be getting as close to the student’s home for drop off as possible to ensure they are able to enter their home. If they cannot enter their home, they will return to the bus and will be transported back to Northeast Middle to be picked up.
