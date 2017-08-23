Dodging the Roadkill: Mountains Music and Motorcycles

Mountain View, AR – On a hot August weekend in the town of Mountain View, Arkansas, an estimated 10,000 motorcycles arrive for a weekend of food, music, fellowship and brotherhood. It’s time for the annual “Mountains, Music and Motorcycles” festival in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Watch the video here.

This event was started twelve years ago and is operated and managed by volunteers and sponsored by the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce. This year the event raised money for “Royal Family KIDS” the nation’s leading network of Camps, Clubs and Mentoring for children of abuse, abandonment and neglect.

As I made the 6 hour motorcycle trip into this beautiful part of the country, I was taken by the beautiful Ozark mountains and the amazing roads that any biker would fall in love with. Roadrunner Magazine said “This is some of the finest motorcycling in the USA, period!”

When I rolled into town, I was greeted by bikers everywhere.

Mountain View is a town of approximately 3,000 people, and everywhere I visited, I was greeted by friendly people who were more than happy to answer any questions I had about the area.

I met bikers from Mississippi, Missouri and Arkansas who said they come to this event every year. The motel I stayed in was booked with bikers who stayed here year after year. Friendships were made that will last a lifetime.

The festival itself is filled with family fun events, vendors, and plenty of biker games, poker runs and more. The car show was a big hit and there was also a bike show and plenty of free music.

The festival centers around the town square, surrounded by motorcycles for the weekend, and shop owners who were thrilled to see their guests. Organizers were concerned about rain in the forecast, and there were some showers overnight, but it was the intense heat that made for a challenging event.

Volunteers did a magnificent job, and the Chamber and their sponsors should be proud of the event that has grown from day one.

I spend Friday afternoon, and most of Saturday morning exploring the beautiful countryside, traveling from town to town on my bike, enjoying the gorgeous scenery of the Ozark Mountains. Towns named “Timbo” and “Rosie” and “Oil Trough” are only discovered when you take to the back roads of America, and leave the interstate.

I was most impressed by the motorcycles that rolled into town. I saw every make and model, with every possible accessory, and every

possible paint scheme. It was a thing of beauty. I saw old bikers, new bikers, biker chicks and biker kids.

So if you’re looking for something different, to travel somewhere new, or to just ride new territory, I would recommend putting this festival on your calendar for next year. Mountain View, Arkansas is a friendly little town with a beautiful view.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

