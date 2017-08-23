Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issues message about Smoking Tobacco Barns

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wants to give a friendly reminder to our newest southern neighbors. It’s tobacco curing season. Which means tobacco barns across the county will be smoking. Yes you heard correctly, smoking.

The barn is not on fire. The smoke you see is a by-product of the tobacco curing process.

For over a century tobacco farmers in our area have been growing, harvesting, and curing tobacco.

The curing process for dark-fired tobacco requires tobacco leaves to be subjected to smoke from a smoldering wood fire.

So remember, if you see smoke rising out of a barn it’s just a farmer getting his harvest ready for market.

If you see flames call 911.

