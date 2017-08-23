Tennessee Titans play Chicago Bears Sunday at Nissan Stadium

Tennessee Titans (1-1) vs. Chicago Bears (1-1)

Sunday, August 27th, 2017 | Noon CDT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: FOX

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (1-1) host the Chicago Bears (1-1) this week in a nationally televised preseason contest. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, August 27th.

This week’s game will be televised on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17.

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Pam Oliver will report from the sidelines.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, gameday host Rhett Bryan and sideline reporter Jonathan Hutton.

Last Week Against the Carolina Panthers

The Titans evened their preseason record last week with a 34-27 home victory over the Carolina Panthers. They scored 17 unanswered points in the first quarter and never trailed. With the score tied late in the fourth quarter, the defense forced the third Carolina turnover of the game, and running back David Fluellen subsequently broke the tie with a three-yard touchdown run.

Third-year quarterback Marcus Mariota started and directed the first two offensive series, which ended with a field goal and a touchdown, respectively. He completed six of eight passes for 61 yards with one touchdown and a passer rating of 135.9, and he added one rushing attempt for nine yards. His final pass of the day was a four-yard touchdown to tight end Delanie Walker.

As a team, the Titans rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries. Fluellen’s 76 yards accounted for the majority of the team’s total and included a 53-yarder, the club’s longest play of the preseason thus far. With DeMarco Murray out of action, Derrick Henry got the bulk of carries early, and he finished with 36 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Titans defensive starters made the most of their two series, forcing a turnover and a three-and-out. On Carolina’s first offensive play, cornerback Logan Ryan was credited with a forced fumble, punching the ball out of the hands of Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess.

Carolina’s third series also ended on the first play, thanks to another Titans takeaway. Linebacker Jayon Brown tipped a Derek Anderson pass, and fellow linebacker Justin Staples came down with the interception.

The Titans needed one final big play by the defense to help cement the victory. Just before the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, outside linebacker Aaron Wallace tallied a stripsack against quarterback Garrett Gilbert. Defensive tackle Jimmy Staten recovered the ball at the Carolina three-yard line to set the stage for Fluellen’s deciding plunge into the end zone.

About the Chicago Bears

The Bears split their first two games of the preseason, beginning with a 17-24 loss at home to the Denver Broncos. Last week, they traveled to Arizona and edged the Cardinals by a final score of 24-23.

Mike Glennon, an offseason unrestricted free agent acquisition from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, started each of the first two preseason games for the Bears and completed 15 of 26 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The fifth-year veteran is joined at the position by rookie Mitchell Trubisky, the second-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. In his first two preseason appearances, Trubisky completed 24 of 33 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception (111.4 passer rating).

The Bears are in their third campaign under the direction John Fox, who is in his 16th season as a head coach in the NFL. He arrived in Chicago following previous head-coaching stints with the Carolina Panthers (2002–2010) and Denver Broncos (2011–2014).

Titans-Bears Series at a Glance

Overall series (regular & postseason): Series tied 6-6

Regular season series: Series tied 6-6

Series tied 6-6 Postseason series: None

None Total points: Titans 272, Bears 259

Titans 272, Bears 259 Current streak: One win by Titans

One win by Titans Titans at home vs. Bears: 2-4

2-4 Titans on road vs. Bears: 4-2

4-2 Longest winning streak by Titans: 2 (last 1989–1992)

2 (last 1989–1992) Longest losing streak by Titans: 3 (last 1995–2004)

3 (last 1995–2004) Titans vs. Bears at Nissan Stadium: 0-2

0-2 Last time at Nissan Stadium: BEARS 51 at Titans 20 (11-4-12)

BEARS 51 at Titans 20 (11-4-12) Titans vs. Bears at Soldier Field: 4-2

4-2 Last time at Soldier Field: TITANS 27 at Bears 21 (11-27-16)

TITANS 27 at Bears 21 (11-27-16) First time: Oilers 14 at BEARS 35 (10-28-73)

Oilers 14 at BEARS 35 (10-28-73) Mike Mularkey’s record vs. Bears: 1-1 (1-0 with Titans, 0-1 with Jaguars)

1-1 (1-0 with Titans, 0-1 with Jaguars) John Fox’s record vs. Titans: 1-4 (0-2 with Panthers, 1-1 with Broncos, 0-1 with Bears)

1-4 (0-2 with Panthers, 1-1 with Broncos, 0-1 with Bears) Mike Mularkey’s record vs. John Fox: 1-1

Titans-Bears Preseason Series

All-time preseason series: Titans lead 7-4

Titans lead 7-4 Last time in the preseason: Bears 13 at TITANS 14 (8-27-11)

A Titans Victory Would

Improve the Titans’ all-time preseason record at Nissan Stadium to 28-10.

Give the Titans an all-time 8-4 preseason record against the Bears.

Improve Mike Mularkey’s career record record in the preseason as a head coach to 11-8.

