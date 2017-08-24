2018 Arts & Heritage Cultural Calendar now accepting Artwork Submissions

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


August 24, 2017
 

Clarksville Arts and Heritage Development CouncilClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts & Heritage Development Council (AHDC) is putting out a call to artists who are interested in having their work featured in the tenth annual Cultural Calendar. Each month will feature an artist’s work and highlight upcoming arts and heritage events.

Submitted work will be juried to determine which piece is featured each month, as well as which artwork appears on the cover. As in years past, calendars will be available through AHDC’s website, as well as in the Customs House Museum’s “Seasons” gift shop and other locations around town.

2017 Arts & Heritage Cultural Calendar

This year’s calendar will feature work related to Montgomery County, Tennessee.

It may focus on a detail from a building or piece of public art or a scene from downtown Clarksville, or it may depict a view of a farm, county road, or local park. Literally, the sky is the limit, as long as it is observed in Montgomery County.

Artwork will be accepted via email (artsandheritage@cdelightband.net) and mail (PO Box 555, Clarksville TN 37041) until Friday, September 15th, 2017 at 4:30pm.

Submitted images must be in JPEG format with at least a 300 dpi resolution. As this year’s calendar is a wall calendar, submitted images should be horizontally-oriented. Please submit no more than two pieces.

Interested artists can find more information and download the 2018 Cultural Calendar Application Form at http://www.artsandheritage.us/files/CulturalCalendar2018_Application.pdf.


