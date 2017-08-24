|
APSU Volleyball start season with 2017 with Culvers Govs Challenge
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team will host the six-team season-opening Culvers Govs Challenge, Friday-Sunday, to kick off its 2017 campaign. Friday’s matches will be played at the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center on the Austin Peay campus before moving back to the Dunn Center for Saturday’s and Sunday’s contests.
Admission to all matches is free to the public.
Home for the Season Opener
Going on Two
Setter Kristen Stucker ranked 14th among all Division I setters in total assists (1,338) and 59th in assists per set (10.54) last season. Middle blocker Ashley Slay was the only OVC hitter to rank among the league’s top 10 in both attack percentage (5th, .297) and kills per set (3.31); she finished fourth among league scorers (4.06 points per set).
Libero Ginny Gerig was one of two athletes ranked among the OVC top 10 in both digs (8th, 3.95) and service aces per set (6th, 0.29). Middle blocker Logan Carger posted double-digit kills in six of her last seven matches played, averaging 2.70 kills per set in that stretch.
Defensive specialist Allie O’Reilly amassed 301 digs primarily off the bench last season, playing in 121 of the team’s 127 sets. Outside hitter Christina White posted four double-digit kill outings in the season’s first eight matches and led team with 2.68 kills per set before an injury derailed season.
Outside hitter Kaylee Taff was named to the 2016-opening ETSU All-Tourney team, posting a .388 attack percentage, but saw an injury shorten her season. Outside hitter Cecily Gable was named “MVP” of The Citadel tourney in Week 4 last season after averaging 4.23 kills per set and posting a .322 attack percentage.
