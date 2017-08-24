Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design releases 2017-2018 exhibition and visiting artist schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design recently unveiled its 2017-18 season of exhibitions and visiting speakers.

Generously supported by the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA), the Department of Art + Design is able to bring nationally and internationally recognized artists and thinkers directly to Clarksville with programming that is free and open to the public.

This year, the University’s new Art + Design building offers a new exhibition space, The New Gallery, that will host five exhibitions showcasing contemporary art from regional and national artists, as well as the annual juried student exhibition.

The new building also has an acoustically tuned lecture hall that will host the CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series featuring select national and international artists and thinkers.

“We are super excited about this year,” Michael Dickins, gallery director and Visiting Artist program chair, said. “We have always been an energetic department with dynamic programming, but with the new building, there is a renewed energy that is palpable when you enter the doors. The New Gallery will host an exciting exhibition lineup of contemporary artists that will challenge, awe and inspire our students to push themselves in their individual practices; and our Visiting Artist Speaker Series will allow our students and community to directly interact with the influential artists of our time.”

The New Gallery exhibition season, which features contemporary artists from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, includes:

Jamey Grimes: Eclipse . 28 – Sept. 21, 2017. Reception: Sept. 21, from noon – 1:30 p.m., with a gallery talk by the artist at 12:30 p.m.

. 28 – Sept. 21, 2017. Reception: Sept. 21, from noon – 1:30 p.m., with a gallery talk by the artist at 12:30 p.m. Michi Meko: How Far We Haven’t Come . Oct. 2 – 27, 2017. Reception: Oct. 5, noon-1:30 p.m., with a gallery talk by the artist at 12:30 p.m. A special outdoor video performance by Michi Meko will occur the evening of October’s Art Crawl on the side of the Art+Design building, weather permitting.

. Oct. 2 – 27, 2017. Reception: Oct. 5, noon-1:30 p.m., with a gallery talk by the artist at 12:30 p.m. A special outdoor video performance by Michi Meko will occur the evening of October’s Art Crawl on the side of the Art+Design building, weather permitting. Faculty Triennial . Nov. 6 – Dec. 6, 2017. Reception: Dec. 6, from 5 – 7 p.m.

. Nov. 6 – Dec. 6, 2017. Reception: Dec. 6, from 5 – 7 p.m. John Douglas Powers: The Four Winds . Jan. 16 – Feb. 9, 2018. Reception: Feb. 9, noon – 1:30 p.m., with a gallery talk by the artist at 12:30 p.m.

. Jan. 16 – Feb. 9, 2018. Reception: Feb. 9, noon – 1:30 p.m., with a gallery talk by the artist at 12:30 p.m. Yvette Cummings: Splendor & Fault . Feb. 19 – March 23. Reception: Feb. 19, noon – 1:30 p.m., with a gallery talk by the artist at 12:30 p.m.

. Feb. 19 – March 23. Reception: Feb. 19, noon – 1:30 p.m., with a gallery talk by the artist at 12:30 p.m. 50th Annual Student Juried Exhibition. April 2 – 25. Reception/Awards Night: April 25, 5-7 p.m.

The 2017-18 CECA Visiting Artists Speaker Series will be hosted in room 120 of the new Art + Design building, unless otherwise noted.

Sept. 7, 2017: Terri Witek, poet / Matt Roberts, new media artist / Dream Garden. Interactive poetry reading from Terry Witek, 5:00pm; Artist’s Talk by Matt Roberts, 6:00pm; Dream Garden unveiling, 7:00pm.

Interactive poetry reading from Terry Witek, 5:00pm; Artist’s Talk by Matt Roberts, 6:00pm; Dream Garden unveiling, 7:00pm. Sept. 20, 2017: Nato Thompson , director of Creative Time, author of Culture as Weapon: The Art of Influence in Everyday Life, 6:00pm.

, director of Creative Time, author of Culture as Weapon: The Art of Influence in Everyday Life, 6:00pm. Oct. 4, 2017: Caledonia Curry (aka Swoon) , street artist, community engagement artist, 6:00pm.

, street artist, community engagement artist, 6:00pm. Nov. 9, 2017: Hillerbrand + Magsamen , interdisciplinary and photographic collaborators, 6:00pm.

, interdisciplinary and photographic collaborators, 6:00pm. Jan. 29, 2018: Megan Geckler , architectural installation artist, 6:00pm Site-specific installation, Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, Art + Design atrium.

, architectural installation artist, 6:00pm Site-specific installation, Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, Art + Design atrium. Feb. 7, 2018: Tad Carpenter , designer, illustrator, author, 6:00pm.

, designer, illustrator, author, 6:00pm. April 15, 2018: Amy Sherald, painter, winner of Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition, 6:00pm.

To allow the community greater access to the exhibitions, The New Gallery will be open during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Crawls throughout the year. Normal hours for The New Gallery are Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 4:00pm. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays, and follows the University’s academic calendar. For more information on the exhibitions or lectures, contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

To stay informed of upcoming events or scheduling changes, follow the Department of Art + Design on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

