|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Daniel Armstrong and David Anderson retirement
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Maintenance Work starting August 25th, 2017
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that in Montgomery County the Bridge Repair (McClure Bridge) on SR 13 over the Cumberland River in Clarksville (L.M. 17.40-17.70) will take place Friday, August 25th, from 8:00pm through Monday, August 27th, at 5:00am.
There will be a lane closure on SR 13 on the bridge over the Cumberland River for the replacement of bridge end joints operations. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.
Montgomery County
Resurfacing On SR 112 From SR 374 To University Avenue (L.M. 9.44-L.M. 13.66)
Davidson County
Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 6 to the I-40 Westbound Ramps and Bridge Rehab on I-24 Over Spring Street and Oldham Street (M.M. 47 – 48)
Retracing of Pavement Markings
Robertson County
The Widening of SR 11 (Memorial Blvd) at SR 65 (L.M. 9.28-9.49)
Resurfacing/Asphalt Repair of I-65 from the Sumner County Line to South of the Bridge over Honey Run Creek (M.M. 103.5 – 120)
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
SectionsNews
Topicsbridge repair, Cumberland River, Davidson County, Highway 13, Hwy 13, I-24, I-40, I-440, I-65, Interstate 24, Interstate 40, Interstate 440, Interstate 65, Lane Closure, McClure Bridge, Montgomery County, Nashville TN, SR 11, SR 13, SR 155, SR-112, TDOT, TDoT Smartway, Tennessee Department of Transportation, University Avenue
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed