Clarksville Street Department seeks Stream Cleanup Helpers
Clarksville, TN – Volunteers are needed from 9:00amto 1:00pm Saturday, August 26th, 2017 for the Fletchers Fork Stream Cleanup.
The Clarksville Street Department is hosting the event to improve water quality by picking up trash and other debris littering the bank of Fletchers Fork.
Trash bags, gloves and trash grabbers will be provided.
Participants should meet on East Fork Drive.
Parking is available along the street or in the Webb Furniture parking lot on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Please contact ashlie.farmer@cityofclarksville.com for information.
