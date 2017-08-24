Clarksville’s Welcome Home Veterans Celebration Field of Honor Tribute Flags Available for Order

Clarksville, TN – Individuals may order a 3′ x 5′ United States flag in honor, in memory or as a tribute to a loved one as part of Clarksville’s upcoming Welcome Home Veterans Celebration, September 13th-17th, 2017. All flags will be displayed in the Field of Honor – Veterans Tribute at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane, September 14th-17th.

Part of a nationally recognized community program, the Field of Honor will pay tribute to the strength and unity of Americans, and will honor veterans who served our nation to preserve our security and freedoms.

Flags may be purchased for $40.00 in honor or in memory of anyone, not exclusively veterans, and ordered from the event website, welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com, at healingfield.org/clarksville17/ or by calling Frances Manzitto in the Visit Clarksville office at 931.245.4345.

Flags may also be ordered in person at Clarksville’s Altra Federal Credit Union locations. A limited supply will be available for purchase at Beachaven. Net proceeds will benefit veteran’s causes.

Flags will be displayed on 8′ poles and will include a placard with the honoree’s name. Individuals can decorate the area around their flags with photos or wreaths.

The Field of Honor display will open at noon on Thursday, September 14th and close at 3:00p.m. on Sunday, September 17th. Individuals may pick up their purchased flags at Beachaven between 3:00pm-6:00pm on September 17th (or make other arrangements with Visit Clarksville.)

In addition to the Field of Honor, other activities slated during the Welcome Home Celebration include:

American Traveling Tribute Wall at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) presents the Traveling Wall, an 80 percent scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. Across its 360-foot length, the wall contains the names of every name that is etched on the original monument. At its apex, the memorial is an impressive eight feet tall.

The Wall will arrive in Clarksville on Wednesday, September 13th at 3:00pm. A procession will begin at approximately 3:30pm from Appleton Harley Davidson on US 41-A Bypass and proceed down Madison Street to University Boulevard to College Street out to Beachaven. The Wall will open for public display at noon on Thursday, September 14th and will be open 24 hours a day until 3:00pm on September 17th. The Wall is being sponsored by the Fort Campbell Historic Society and Sykes Funeral Home.

A Wreath Laying and Massing of the Colors will take place at the Wall on Friday, September 15th at 3:30pm in honor of National POW/MIA Remembrance Day.

The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial traveling memorial depicts the fallen Marines and Navy Corpsman of Columbus, Ohio based Lima Company 3/25, one of the most heavily engaged units of Operation Iraqi Freedom. These 23 life-sized portraits have become a powerful traveling veterans tribute to honor the service and sacrifice of all who answer our nation’s call.

Columbus resident and artist Anita Miller worked for two and a half years on the project, which was unveiled in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda in 2008.

The exhibit will be located at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane. It will be open for public display Thursday, September 14th at noon through Sunday, September 17th at 3:00pm.

See more at youtube.com/watch?v=mXZZkGiuAeM or www.eyesoffreedom.org.

Operation Stand Down – Veterans Festival will be held September 13th-14th, 9:00am-5:00pm at Daymar Institute, 2691 Trenton Road. Operation Stand Down Tennessee’s Clarksville office will be hosting the 2017 Veterans Festival to salute the service and honor the sacrifices of all veterans and their families. Services such as benefits counseling, dental examinations, employment, education, family activities, medical examinations, caregiver/peer support, recreation and community integration will be available during this event at no cost to veterans.

A Remembrance Ceremony at First Baptist Church will take place at First Baptist Church, 435 Madison Street, on September 14th at 7:30pm. Held on the eve of National POW/MIA Remembrance Day, this free ceremony is open to the public and will include music, speakers and a time of remembrance.

A luncheon with Vietnam POW Bill Robinson will be held in honor of National POW/MIA Remembrance Day, Friday, September 15th at11:00am at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1190 Hwy. 48.

On September 20th, 1965, Airman 1st Class Bill Robinson began a typical mission day as part of the team trying to rescue a downed pilot in North Vietnam. Enemy ground fire downed their helicopter and the crew and pilot were captured. The Vietnamese would not release Robinson for 7 years and 5 months, making him the longest-held enlisted man in US military history. Luncheon tickets are $22.00 and available at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com.

Bob Hope Tribute to the Troops will be held on Friday, September 15th at 7:30pm (location to be determine. Bob Hope tribute artist, Bill Johnson, and a cast of others reenacts the days when Hope traveled the world with the USO. Tickets are $39.00 and available at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com.

Welcome Home Parade is Saturday, September 16th at 10:00am. The parade begins at First Baptist Church and proceed to the Montgomery County Courthouse. Veterans should register to be in the parade at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com. Applications are also available for floats and other parade participants.

The American Pride Concert is the week’s finale on Saturday, September 16th at 7:30pm at a location to be determined. American Pride has brought back the songs, memories and authentic sounds of the most award-winning act in country music history, the legendary Statler Brothers. Veterans can attend free, but will need a ticket. Others may purchase tickets for $25.00. Tickets available online at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com.

The national sponsor for the Welcome Home Celebration is AARP. AARP members can receive an 18% discount on all ticketed events with the code WELCOME50. Several local businesses are also sponsors.

To volunteer or participate in any of the activities or events, please contact Frances Manzitto by email at frances@visitclarksvilletn.com or call 931.245.4345.

