Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Daniel Armstrong and David Anderson retirement

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate Lieutenant Daniel Armstrong and Deputy David Anderson on their recent retirement.

Armstrong started his thirty-seven year career in law enforcement in 1980 with the Clarksville Police Department. In 1982 he moved over to the Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy. In 1997 he was promoted to patrol sergeant. In 2003 he was promoted to Jail Operations Lieutenant.

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson presented Armstrong with his service weapon, retirement badge, commemorative flag, plaque, and mayor’s proclamation in a private ceremony.

Anderson started his thirty career at the Sheriff’s Office in 1987 as a jail deputy.

During his career he attended numerous schools to include Defensive Driving, Safety and Emergency Response, and Hazardous Material Awareness.

The Sheriff’s Office held a retirement party for Anderson where Sheriff Fuson presented him with his service weapon, retirement badge, commemorative flag, plaque, and mayor’s proclamation.

“It is an honor to know and work with two men who have dedicated decades of service to the citizens of Montgomery County,” said Fuson. “We wish them well in their retirement.”

Sections

Topics