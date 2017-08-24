Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SRO Jeff Campagna earns National School Resource Officer Practitioner Certification

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate SRO Jeff Campagna on earning his National School Resource Officer Practitioner Certification.

To obtain the status of National SRO Practitioner, deputies must work as an SRO for a minimum of three years, complete a 40-hour Basic School Resource Officer training course, a 24-hour Advanced or Supervisor training course, and an additional 160 hours of specialized law enforcement in-service training.

Campagna started with the Sheriff’s Office in November 2008 as a jail deputy. He transferred to the School Resource Officer Section in August 2009. He is currently the SRO at West Creek Middle School.

He received his Practitioner Certification during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers Conference in Washington, DC.

During the conference SRO Julio Maldonado and James Pinkett received their Advanced SRO Training and certificate and Sergeant Adam Deloach attended the Supervisory Management Training.

Campagna joins seven other SRO’s who have received their Practitioner Certification. He also manages the Law Enforcement Explorers Program for young men and women who have an interest in law enforcement.

“We are very proud of SRO Campagna and his accomplishment,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. “Our goal is to have all SRO’s obtain their Practitioner Certification.”

