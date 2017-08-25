APSU Soccer’s Shelby Stewart nails game winner against Western Kentucky

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Friday was a night of firsts for Austin Peay State University women’s soccer.

It was the Governors first regular season home game for the 2017 season.

It saw sophomore Shelby Stewart score her first career goal as a Gov.

Attempts were difficult to come during the opening 45 minutes, with the two teams combining for five first-half shot attempts.

Senior Kirstin Robertson and freshman Claire Larose each forced a save out of Western Kentucky netminder Allison Leone, while Paige Goodman’s 44th-minute attempt on net was stopped by Mary Parker Powell for her lone save of the contest.

In a second half that saw an uptick in aggression—the teams combined for 10 second-half fouls after being whistled for just three total over the opening 45 minutes—the Lady Toppers drew first blood on a 49th-minute penalty kick. The Govs were whistled for a foul in the box, with Chandler Backes putting away the ensuing penalty kick for the game’s first goal.

Western Kentucky’s lead would be short-lived. In the 52nd minute, junior Morgan Jackson burst down the left side and flicked a cross into the box. Robertson caught it on the side of her right foot to put it past Leone for the equalizer—her season’s second goal and the 16th of her Austin Peay career, moving her past Andy Quiceno and into sole possession of fourth place all-time.

In the 72nd minute, Western Kentucky was whistled for a handball in the box as Stewart broke in on net and the newcomer from Phoenix took the PK and put it away with ease for the go-ahead goal—the first game-winner of her Austin Peay career.

Notably

The Govs again won the shot battle (10-9) and are outshooting their opponents 39-25 through three matches.

Austin Peay has won eight of its last nine home openers.

Iron Wills: Renee Semaan and Jade Dauriat each went the distance again and have played all 281 minutes through three matches.

Coaching Quotables with head coach Kelley Guth

“I thought that the team once again showed a lot of resiliency. It was a great game, went back and forth both ways; Western Kentucky really tested us. I thought we possessed the ball better in the second half and created more opportunities.”

Up Next for the Govs

Austin Peay hosts Lipscomb in a 3:00pm, Sunday, contest at Morgan Brothers Field. The Bisons have rallied back from a 2-0 loss to Western Kentucky, August 18th, with a 2-2 draw against No. 10 Auburn and a 1-0 victory against Arkansas State, Thursday.

Sections

Topics