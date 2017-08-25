Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU’s Fortera Stadium hosts hundreds for the Total Solar Eclipse

August 25, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Around 1:25pm on Monday, August 21st, 2017, hundreds of people cheered in the near-dark inside Austin Peay State University’s Fortera Stadium.

APSU hosts Peayclipse, an event for the community to gather and witness a once in a lifetime solar eclipse at Fortera Stadium on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Taylor Slifko, APSU)

At that moment, the moon passed over the sun during a total solar eclipse, and people from as far away as France and Finland came to the APSU campus to experience the celestial event.

The University’s Clarksville campus was situated near the epicenter of this historic event, meaning the sky went dark for more than two minutes—one of the longest periods of darkness in the country.

“As an institution of higher learning, we couldn’t let this opportunity to educate and enrich the public slip away, and for the last several years, Austin Peay’s faculty and staff have prepared for this once-in-a-lifetime occurrence,” Dr. Alisa White, APSU president, said.

APSU hosts Peayclipse, an event for the community to gather and witness a once in a lifetime solar eclipse at Fortera Stadium on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Taylor Slifko, APSU)

The University was named an official NASA event, with the national organization sending scientists and a film crew to the University’s farm. The images they captured were broadcast across the world, including on a large digital screen in New York City’s Times Square.

APSU hosts Peayclipse, an event for the community to gather and witness a once in a lifetime solar eclipse at Fortera Stadium on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Hunter Abrams, Photographer)

The University also hosted a viewing party at Fortera Stadium, an educational fair for children and a lecture by Dr. Rhea Seddon, a former NASA astronaut.

Dr. Rhea Seddon, retired NASA astronaut, signs her book for fans at the Dunn Center on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (Taylor Slifko, APSU)

Comments

