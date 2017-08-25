Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Sleep Under the Stars set for September 23rd

Clarksville’s Billy Dunlop Park will host games and fun for campers

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Parks and Recreation Department invites you to sleep under the stars at the fall family campout beginning at 2:00pm, Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 through 9:00am, Sunday, September 24th, 2017 at Billy Dunlop Park, 1930 East Boy Scout Road.

The cost to participate in the Sleep Under the Stars fall family campout is $15.00 per person or $55.00 per family (up to 6 members) and will include an afternoon and evening of games and fun as well as a hot dog dinner Saturday night and breakfast Sunday morning.

Families will need to provide their own tent and sleeping materials. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Pre-registration is required and is available online at CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec. Deadline to register is Thursday, September 21st, 2017.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

