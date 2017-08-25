Clarksville Police report 51 Guns Stolen Out of Vehicles Since the First of the Year

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department says that there have been approximately 373 vehicle burglaries since the beginning of the year.

The vehicle burglaries considered were those which had some type of unlawful entry and did not take thefts occurring while in the company of acquaintances.

Out of the 373 vehicle burglaries, 51 of them had firearms stolen from inside of the vehicle.

Out of the 51 vehicle burglaries in which firearms were taken, 42 vehicles were unlocked, 5 were claimed to be locked, but had no signs of forced entry, one had a door damaged to make entry, one had a window broken, and two were locked but left windows down.

All of the vehicles, except for a few, were parked in the owner’s driveway or in front of the residence. Most of the firearms taken were handguns.

The monetary loss in the 51 burglaries involving theft of firearms, was about $33,000.

Vehicle burglaries are generally a crime of opportunity and unlocked vehicles are prime targets. So, please take the extra couple of seconds to lock your doors, remove valuables from your vehicle, and make sure firearms are properly secured.

